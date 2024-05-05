PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Epic Comeback as Pakistan Defeat Malaysia in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024

By Saad Nasir | Published May 5, 2024 | 1:54 pm

Pakistan orchestrated a remarkable turnaround in their Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 opener against reigning champions Malaysia.

Despite trailing 3-1 at a juncture, Pakistan rallied back to clinch a thrilling 5-4 victory. The match reached its climax with a nail-biting finale, culminating in Pakistan’s decisive goal via a last-minute penalty stroke.

ALSO READ

After taking an early lead, Pakistan conceded three goals which put Malaysia in the driving seat. Pakistan’s spirited fightback led them to equalize in the dying embers of the game and with just a minute to spare, the Men in Green turned around the game with a sensational comeback.

Sufyan Khan emerged as the hero of the match, delivering a stellar performance with a stunning hattrick.

Additionally, contributions from Abu Mahmood and Zikriya Hayat, who scored one goal each, further bolstered Pakistan’s spirited comeback.

ALSO READ

This sensational victory not only marks a significant triumph for Pakistan but also serves as a testament to their resilience and determination on the hockey field. With this momentum-boosting win under their belt, Pakistan aims to carry forward their winning momentum as they progress further in the tournament.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>