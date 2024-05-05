Epic Comeback as Pakistan Defeat Malaysia in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024

Pakistan orchestrated a remarkable turnaround in their Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 opener against reigning champions Malaysia.

Despite trailing 3-1 at a juncture, Pakistan rallied back to clinch a thrilling 5-4 victory. The match reached its climax with a nail-biting finale, culminating in Pakistan’s decisive goal via a last-minute penalty stroke.

After taking an early lead, Pakistan conceded three goals which put Malaysia in the driving seat. Pakistan’s spirited fightback led them to equalize in the dying embers of the game and with just a minute to spare, the Men in Green turned around the game with a sensational comeback.

Sufyan Khan emerged as the hero of the match, delivering a stellar performance with a stunning hattrick.

Additionally, contributions from Abu Mahmood and Zikriya Hayat, who scored one goal each, further bolstered Pakistan’s spirited comeback.

This sensational victory not only marks a significant triumph for Pakistan but also serves as a testament to their resilience and determination on the hockey field. With this momentum-boosting win under their belt, Pakistan aims to carry forward their winning momentum as they progress further in the tournament.