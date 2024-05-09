This Brain Chip Could Let Blind People See Again

A group of researchers has developed a vision implant featuring minuscule electrodes as small as a neuron, aimed at restoring sight for the blind.

Vision implants use electrodes to transmit signals to the brain, simulating visual information similar to how pixels form an image.

By shrinking these electrodes to a microscopic size, the researchers were able to fit more of them into a single implant. As a result, this enhances brain stimulation, providing a clearer and more detailed visual representation for the user, as per the research team’s claims.

The clarity of the image is vital, as the visuals formed via brain signals do not match the clarity that a person with unimpaired vision experiences.

The implant incorporates a unique blend of materials designed to prevent corrosion. This includes a conducting polymer that not only transmits electrical signals but also serves as a protective layer over the metal.

The research team notes that this combination of materials is key to ensuring the implant’s durability and effective performance.

The leader of the project, Maria Asplund, who also co-authored the study said:

We now know it is possible to make electrodes as small as a neuron (nerve cell) and keep this electrode effectively working in the brain over very long time spans. The next step will be to create an implant that can have connections for thousands of electrodes.

Early preclinical tests have yielded encouraging results. Initial experiments with mice indicate that the implant can successfully stimulate visual perception using minimal electrical power.