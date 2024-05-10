Here are All the Pakistani Cricketers Set To Play In T20 Blast

Seven Pakistani cricketers are set to showcase their skills in the T20 Blast 2024 tournament in England, representing various teams across the competition.

Mir Hamza, Zafar Gohar, Shan Masood, Usama Mir, Hassan Ali, Aamir Jamal, and Mohammad Amir have all been confirmed as participants in the biggest domestic T20 tournament in England.

Mir Hamza, the left-arm fast-medium bowler, will be playing for Glamorgan County, bringing his pace and swing to the English grounds. Zafar Gohar, the left-arm orthodox spinner, joins Gloucestershire, aiming to make an impact with his spin variations.

Shan Masood, known for his solid batting technique, will bolster the batting lineup of Yorkshire Cricket. Usama Mir, the leg-spinning all-rounder, has been recruited by Worcestershire Rapids to provide depth to their squad.

Hassan Ali, a dynamic fast bowler and handy lower-order batsman, will represent Warwickshire, adding firepower to their bowling attack. Aamir Jamal, the left-arm fast-medium bowler, also joins Warwickshire, looking to make his mark in the tournament.

Lastly, Mohammad Amir, the experienced left-arm pacer, will feature for Yorkshire Vikings, bringing his international experience and skill to the English domestic circuit.

Pakistan cricket fans will be eagerly following the performances of their cricket stars and will hope for standout displays from these talented players in the T20 Blast.