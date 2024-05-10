Roti, Naan, Sugar and Flour Prices in Karachi See a Big Decrease

The Karachi city administration has provided some respite to the public grappling with inflation by announcing immediate reductions in the prices of wheat flour, sugar, naan, and chapati/roti, effective immediately and until further notice.

The cost of a 120-gram tandoori naan has been set at Rs. 17, while a 100-gram chappati will now cost Rs. 12.

In a recent development, Commissioner Hassan Naqvi has announced the following pricing for wheat flour: ex-mill price at Rs. 90 per kg, wholesale price at Rs. 93 per kg, and retail price at Rs. 98 per kg.

Under the new directives, the ex-mill price of fine flour stands at Rs. 117 per kg, while its wholesale price is set at Rs. 120 per kg, retail price at Rs. 125 and the retail price of Chakki flour is fixed at Rs. 123 per kg.

In a separate notification, the wholesale price of one kilogram of sugar has been set at Rs. 137, with the retail price fixed at Rs. 140.

Despite flour mill owners already lowering the rates of various flour varieties due to an influx of cheap imported wheat, retailers have not entirely passed on the price reduction to consumers. Similarly, despite a decrease in wheat flour prices, naan and chappati sellers have not adjusted their prices accordingly.