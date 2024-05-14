Pakistan Vs Ireland Live Streaming: How to Watch 3rd T20I

Pakistan takes on Ireland in the last match of the three-match T20I series at the Clontarf Cricket Stadium in Dublin after a miserable defeat in the first T20I.

The Green Shirts are preparing for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies by giving opportunities to inexperienced players and finalizing the team combination.

Paul Stirling’s men have been placed in the same group as Pakistan with both sides set to play against each other on June 16 in Florida.

Babar Azam’s men will be looking to win the series against Ireland to get a major confidence boost in their arduous preparation for the T20 World Cup.

After levelling the series 1-1 in the second T20 match courtesy of Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman’s masterful partnership the Men in Green have a chance to clinch the series in Dublin.

Pakistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be shown live on PTV Sports and A Sports HD, while Tamasha and Tapmad will livestream across the country.

The toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30 PM local time and the first will be bowled at 7:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK

TV Channels in Pakistan:

PTV Sports A Sports HD

The limited-overs series between Pakistan and Ireland will also be telecasted live internationally including India and the UK.