Australian Volleyball Team Set to Tour Pakistan for Three-Match Series

Australia’s national volleyball team is set to contest a three-match series against Pakistan at the end of May in Islamabad. The anticipated series will span from May 28 to May 30, marking a significant event for both teams.

The Australian team is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on May 26th to prepare for the upcoming matches. Following their arrival, they will conduct grueling training sessions on May 27th to acclimate themselves to the local conditions.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Brazilian Volleyball Coach Leaves for South Korea

The action-packed series will kick off on May 28th with the first match between the two teams while the second match will take place on May 29th, followed by the final match of the series on May 30th.

These games promise to showcase top-tier volleyball skills and intense competition between the Australian and Pakistani squads.

To ensure widespread viewership and support for this international sporting event, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is working to ensure live television coverage of the matches.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Volleyball Player Left Out of Korean Volleyball League Due to Ramadan

Pakistan will also take part in the Asian Challenge Cup which will be held in Bahrain during the first week of July and the Volleyball Pro League is also in the works behind the scenes. The Federation aims to start the league in September-October.