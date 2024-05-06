PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Australian Volleyball Team Set to Tour Pakistan for Three-Match Series

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 6, 2024 | 4:42 pm

Australia’s national volleyball team is set to contest a three-match series against Pakistan at the end of May in Islamabad. The anticipated series will span from May 28 to May 30, marking a significant event for both teams.

The Australian team is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on May 26th to prepare for the upcoming matches. Following their arrival, they will conduct grueling training sessions on May 27th to acclimate themselves to the local conditions.

ALSO READ

The action-packed series will kick off on May 28th with the first match between the two teams while the second match will take place on May 29th, followed by the final match of the series on May 30th.

These games promise to showcase top-tier volleyball skills and intense competition between the Australian and Pakistani squads.

To ensure widespread viewership and support for this international sporting event, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is working to ensure live television coverage of the matches.

ALSO READ

Pakistan will also take part in the Asian Challenge Cup which will be held in Bahrain during the first week of July and the Volleyball Pro League is also in the works behind the scenes. The Federation aims to start the league in September-October.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>