Here’s the Complete Schedule of Central Asian Volleyball Championship in Islamabad

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 9, 2024 | 11:44 am

The complete schedule for the CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association) Nation’s League in Islamabad has been revealed, promising a thrilling volleyball multi-nation tournament that will commence from May 11th to May 17th.

This international sporting event will see teams from Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and the hosts Pakistan, compete in a six-nation contest for regional volleyball supremacy.

The tournament, set to kick off on May 11th, will feature a dynamic roster of matches spread across seven days at the Islamabad Sports Complex.

The participating nations, aside from Pakistan, bring a diverse range of volleyball traditions and competitive spirit to the league. This amalgamation of talent from various countries will provide competitive and closely contested matches throughout the week-long event.

CAVA Nation’s league will also foster stronger ties among participating nations, emphasizing the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship integral to international sports.

Here is the complete schedule of the CAVA Nation’s League from May 11th to May 17th.

Date Match Teams Time
May 11 Match 1 Turkmenistan vs Iran 1:00 pm
Match 2 Sri Lanka vs Kyrgyzstan 3:30 pm
Match 3 Afghanistan vs Pakistan 6:30 pm
May 12 Match 4 Kyrgyzstan vs Turkmenistan 1:00 pm
Match 5 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 3:30 pm
Match 6 Afghanistan vs Iran 6:30 pm
May 13 Match 7 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1:00 pm
Match 8 Kyrgyzstan vs Iran 3:30 pm
Match 9 Turkmenistan vs Pakistan 6:30 pm
May 15 Match 10 Sri Lanka vs Iran 1:00 pm
Match 11 Afghanistan vs Turkmenistan 3:30 pm
Match 12 Kyrgyzstan vs Pakistan 6:30 pm
May 16 Match 13 Afghanistan vs Kyrgyzstan 1:00 pm
Match 14 Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka 3:30 pm
Match 15 Pakistan vs Iran 6:30 pm
May 17 Match 16 P3 vs P4 (3rd Position) 3:30 pm
Match 17 P1 vs P2 (FINAL) 5:30 pm

