Here’s the Complete Schedule of Central Asian Volleyball Championship in Islamabad

The complete schedule for the CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association) Nation’s League in Islamabad has been revealed, promising a thrilling volleyball multi-nation tournament that will commence from May 11th to May 17th.

This international sporting event will see teams from Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and the hosts Pakistan, compete in a six-nation contest for regional volleyball supremacy.

ALSO READ Australian Volleyball Team Set to Tour Pakistan for Three-Match Series

The tournament, set to kick off on May 11th, will feature a dynamic roster of matches spread across seven days at the Islamabad Sports Complex.

The participating nations, aside from Pakistan, bring a diverse range of volleyball traditions and competitive spirit to the league. This amalgamation of talent from various countries will provide competitive and closely contested matches throughout the week-long event.

CAVA Nation’s league will also foster stronger ties among participating nations, emphasizing the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship integral to international sports.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Owner Still Hopeful of PSL 10 Matches Being Played in Peshawar

Here is the complete schedule of the CAVA Nation’s League from May 11th to May 17th.