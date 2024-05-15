Gary Kirsten to Join Pakistan Team Ahead of England T20 Tour

Pakistan’s newly appointed white-ball cricket head coach, Gary Kirsten, is set to bring his expertise to the Pakistan national cricket team as they gear up for the T20 World Cup, with a series against England on the horizon.

Kirsten’s arrival in Leeds on May 19th marks a significant step for Pakistan, aiming to strengthen their squad ahead of the prestigious tournament.

Joining Kirsten will be Simon Helmot, the fielding coach, who will arrive a day later on May 20th. Helmot’s role will be crucial in refining Pakistan’s fielding, a key aspect in the fast-paced T20 format.

The coaching lineup will further expand with David Reid, the Mental Performance coach, scheduled to join the team on May 31st, completing the supporting staff to assist Gary Kirsten.

The timing of these appointments is critical, as Pakistan faces a challenging series against England before turning their attention to the T20 World Cup, which is set to commence on June 2, across venues in the USA and the Caribbean.

Kirsten’s track record as a coach, notably leading India to World Cup glory in 2011, brings a wealth of experience that Pakistan will look to leverage. The South African has been appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on a two-year contract.

Pakistan is placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup alongside arch-rivals India, Canada, the United States, and Ireland.