Saudi Arabian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad to Inspect Jinnah Football Stadium Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match

A two-member delegation from Saudi Arabia arrived in Pakistan to inspect the facilities and pitch of Jinnah Stadium in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers Round 2 match.

The delegation comprised Claudio Donatelli, the team’s fitness coach, and Musab Ibrahim, the manager of logistics for the Saudi Arabian national football team.

Their visit to Pakistan signals the seriousness with which Saudi Arabia is approaching the qualifiers and the importance of securing top-notch facilities for their team’s training and matches.

Jinnah Stadium, located in Islamabad, has been earmarked as a venue for the Saudi match on June 6.

The delegation’s primary objectives during this visit included assessing the quality and suitability of the stadium’s pitch, training facilities, accommodation options, and logistical arrangements. These elements are crucial for ensuring that Pakistan can host Roberto Mancini’s men in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash.

According to sources, the delegation inspected the changing room facilities, ground facilities, and quality of the floodlights that have recently been installed inside the Jinnah Stadium.

Pakistan has so far not registered a single point in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and has conceded 20 goals while Saudi Arabia is at the top of the table with 10 points.