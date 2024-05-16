How Many Heat Waves Are Expected in May and June?

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) have forecasted three significant heat wave spells to impact various regions of Pakistan during May and June. The advisory highlights a critical period of extreme temperatures that poses severe risks to public health and safety.

According to the NDMA, the districts of Umarkot, Tharparkar, Tindullah Yar, Matiari, and Sanghar are expected to experience severe heat. Additionally, the districts of Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan are also at significant risk, with temperatures anticipated to reach up to 40 degrees Celsius between May 15 and 30.

The NDMA has detailed the timeline and intensity of the predicted heat waves:

First Spell: This initial wave is expected to last for two to three days in mid-May. Second Spell: At the end of May, a more prolonged heat wave will hit, lasting four to five days. Third Spell: In early June, a third and potentially more intense heat wave is likely to occur, with temperatures potentially soaring to 45 degrees Celsius. This spell is expected to last for three to five days, particularly affecting Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Badin, and Khairpur.

The NDMA has emphasized that these heat waves will impact not only human populations but also animals. The advisory urges people to take necessary precautions in advance of the first heat wave. The authority has highlighted that afternoon land temperatures often exceed air temperatures, exacerbating the heat’s effects due to the land’s heat retention.

The onset of heat waves from March to mid-June is a recurring pattern in Pakistan, often followed by the monsoon season. This transition brings its own set of challenges, including flash floods and torrential rains, which result in further loss of life and property damage.