Injury Scare Makes South African Player Doubtful For The T20 World Cup

South African team has faced a major setback ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup as their star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury.

While playing for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, he suffered a foot injury, which led to his early return to his country before the conclusion of the tournament.

ALSO READ Former Indian Cricketer Believes IPL is Doing More Harm than Good for India

Rabada has taken 11 wickets in 11 matches this season proving to be lethal in Punjab Kings’ bowling attack this season, however, his franchise is already out of the race to qualify for the playoffs and will play their last league match on May 19.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement that the 28-year-old Rabada sought expert advice upon arriving in South Africa, and the CSA medical team is closely monitoring him.

After playing 12 matches, Punjab Kings only has 8 points from 4 wins and is at the bottom of the points table in 10th place. They still have two more matches remaining in the league season, in which they can improve their position on the points table.

CSA assured that the injury is not expected to affect Rabada’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA next month.

ALSO READ India Influences ICC to Play T20 World Cup Semi-Finals on Their Own Terms

South Africa will begin their World Cup campaign on June 3 in the Nassau County Cricket Stadium,New York against Sri Lanka in their Group D match.