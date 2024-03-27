Pakistan Braces for Water Crisis in Summer With 25% Shortage

As Pakistan gears up for the scorching summer months, there’s a looming threat that casts a shadow over the nation: a severe water crisis. This summer as in April and May there’s a looming concern of up to 25% water shortage.

According to the reports, officials from the Indus River Systems Authority (IRSA) have sounded the alarm regarding water availability and distribution among provinces this year. In response to this pressing issue, an urgent meeting of the Irrigation Advisory Committee has been convened for April 2nd.

Chaired by the IRSA chairman, the committee meeting will see the participation of four provincial irrigation ministers, officials from WAPDA, and representatives from the Meteorological Department.

Reports indicate that without significant rainfall in June, reservoir levels in key dams such as Tarbela Dam and Mangla Dam could witness substantial depletion.

Due to the sluggish melting of snow, water reserves currently stand at three million acre-feet in Tarbela Dam and one million acre-feet in Mangla Dam. Meanwhile, the discharge from dams is hovering around 95,000 cusecs, with river flow maintained at 70,000 cusecs. At Marala, river flow is recorded at 14,000 cusecs.

The forthcoming irrigation advisory committee meeting will meticulously evaluate water availability and distribution across rivers. Additionally, the committee will scrutinize the progress of the Tarbela Dam extension project, which holds significance in augmenting water storage capacity.

With concerted efforts and proactive measures, it is hoped that the nation can navigate through this impending crisis and emerge stronger and more resilient in the face of future challenges. However, the time for action is now, and decisive steps must be taken to safeguard Pakistan’s most precious resource: water.