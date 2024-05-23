CDA Increases Water Supply to Combat Heat Wave

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced an increase in the daily water supply by six million gallons to address the growing needs of Islamabad’s residents amid an ongoing heat wave.

The CDA Chairman issued these directives during a meeting held to review the water supply situation in the federal capital. The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Water Supply Wing.

“In light of the citizens’ increased water demands during the summer, an additional six million gallons per day (MGD) will be sourced from Simli Dam,” the Chairman stated. He also directed that the duration of water supply be extended in densely populated sectors and areas to ensure adequate availability.

To ensure the effective implementation of these measures, the Chairman ordered the cancellation of all leave for water supply wing staff. Additionally, the tanker service will be on high alert around the clock to address any immediate water needs, and all reported pipeline leakages are to be fixed promptly.

Long-term solutions to Islamabad’s water problems were also a focal point of the meeting. The Chairman instructed immediate work to begin on projects related to the Shahdara, Tarbela, Chiniot, and Khanpur dams, aiming to provide a sustainable resolution to the city’s water supply issues.

Expressing frustration over the theft of approximately 40 percent of water from the Khanpur Dam to the Sangjani Plant Canal, the Chairman highlighted the issue’s complexity, noting that the canal’s control lies with various provincial authorities. “Previously, this responsibility was managed by WAPDA. A proposal must be developed within three days to address this problem through discussions with WAPDA and other relevant organizations,” he added.