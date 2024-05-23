Huawei Offers Cooperation to Evolve Pakistan’s Digital Ecosystem

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by Huawei Pakistan’s Chief Executive Officer Sun Xiaofei along with his senior management team at the Finance Division on Thursday.

Xiaofei briefed the minister on the various digital and ICT initiatives of Huawei. He highlighted Huawei’s significant contribution to the ICT industry in Pakistan over the past 25 years and emphasized the country’s potential to become an IT hub.

The delegation also informed about Huawei’s Pakistan Global Service Centre (GSC) which provides services to Huawei’s Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa partners. They proposed areas of cooperation in tax digitalization, e-invoicing, revenue automation, and IT applications to evolve Pakistan’s digital ecosystem and promote sustainable economic growth.

The minister appreciated the proposals put forward by Huawei. He informed the delegation about the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) progress in digitizing the tax system, emphasizing the potential for quick wins through the utilization of available data. He appreciated Huawei’s interest in collaborating with the government to promote the digital economy in Pakistan.

The CEO of Huawei invited the minister to visit Huawei’s Shenzhen headquarters to participate in discussions with Huawei’s executive leaders on finance and digital economy cooperation.