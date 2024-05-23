NHA Board Approves Road Construction Projects Worth Rs. 53 Billion

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board recommended the revised PC-I for the dualization of the existing road from Faisalabad Bypass – Motorway (M-3) via Satiana for Rs. 7.102 billion for approval of Central Development Working Party/ Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC)

Official documents revealed that the NHA Executive Board also recommended the revised PC-I for the Construction of the Lahore bypass from Kalashah Kaku exit to KLM to Multan road near radio station (40km approx.) (KLM (M-3) to Multan road near radio station 18.5km) at a cost of Rs. 45.9 billion for approval of CDWP/ECNEC.

The Board also recommended that the cost of the subject project may be shared by the Federal government and Government of Punjab on a 50:50 basis.