Wasim Akram Takes a Sly Dig at India Ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram remarked that the Indian cricket team would be unable to use fatigue as an excuse in the upcoming T20 World Cup that will be held in the USA and the Caribbean.

Akram’s dig at the Indian squad was based on the fact that none of the Indian players who participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final are part of the World Cup squad.

The IPL final saw Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) reaching the pivotal match, with Rinku Singh being the only player from that team included in the World Cup setup.

However, Rinku Singh is part of the reserve team rather than the main squad, underscoring Akram’s point about the main team being fresh and rested.

“Well, at least none of them will have to say they are tired. They were thinking ahead, what is the point of reaching the final, India is more important, we will play with the country. But it could be a blessing in disguise for India,” said the legendary cricketer.

The main squad for the T20 World Cup, which departed India on Saturday night, includes prominent players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, and Shubman Gill.

These players have been resting and preparing for the international tournament without the immediate pressures of the IPL final.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.