Punjab Government Bans Summer School Camps

A province-wide ban on summer school camps in all public and private schools has been imposed by the Punjab School Education Department (SED) until further notice.

After several private schools claimed to have received permission from the department to hold summer camps, Punjab SED clarified that no such permissions were granted. It added that no private school is allowed to conduct a summer camp without official approval and a departmental notification in place.

The Lahore District Education Authority (DEA) has instructed school heads to remain at schools until 2 pm during summer vacations to organize records of furniture, computer labs, and science labs.

Furthermore, grade four employees have been directed to fulfill duties until 1:30 pm. The DEA has cautioned that absent school heads will face consequences, emphasizing strict adherence to the directive.

On the other hand, there have also been complaints about private schools demanding advance fees for three months from parents for the summer vacations. A spokesperson for the education minister said that strict action will be taken against such schools.

She also urged parents to lodge complaints with the chief executive officer of the district education authority concerned if any school demands advance fees.