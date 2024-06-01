Temperature to Cross 50 Degrees in Punjab Next Week

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 1, 2024 | 6:44 pm

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported to the Lahore High Court that a severe heatwave is expected in the province next week. It added that temperatures are predicted to surpass 50 degrees Celsius.

During a Friday hearing on petitions about smog and environmental pollution, a PDMA representative informed the Lahore High Court of an approaching heatwave. The official indicated that the heatwave would be particularly intense.

ALSO READ

Justice Shahid Karim voiced concern over the alarming heatwave forecast. The PDMA official added that the heatwaves were also negatively affecting plants and trees.

The judge instructed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to implement measures for maintaining all public parks in Lahore. He also directed the PHA to develop a policy for park restoration, involving financial support from local residents.

A lawyer for the Central Business District (CBD) informed the court that two tanks had been built to store rainwater. Justice Shahid Karim stressed the importance of taking additional measures to conserve rainwater.

ALSO READ

He also stated that the court would extend market hours before Eidul Azha, with an official order expected at the next hearing. The judge scheduled the next session for June 7.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>