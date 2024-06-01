Temperature to Cross 50 Degrees in Punjab Next Week

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported to the Lahore High Court that a severe heatwave is expected in the province next week. It added that temperatures are predicted to surpass 50 degrees Celsius.

During a Friday hearing on petitions about smog and environmental pollution, a PDMA representative informed the Lahore High Court of an approaching heatwave. The official indicated that the heatwave would be particularly intense.

Justice Shahid Karim voiced concern over the alarming heatwave forecast. The PDMA official added that the heatwaves were also negatively affecting plants and trees.

The judge instructed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to implement measures for maintaining all public parks in Lahore. He also directed the PHA to develop a policy for park restoration, involving financial support from local residents.

A lawyer for the Central Business District (CBD) informed the court that two tanks had been built to store rainwater. Justice Shahid Karim stressed the importance of taking additional measures to conserve rainwater.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Appears in Hands On Image

He also stated that the court would extend market hours before Eidul Azha, with an official order expected at the next hearing. The judge scheduled the next session for June 7.