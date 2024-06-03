PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Saudi Ambassador Promises Special Gift if Pakistan Wins T20 World Cup

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 11:47 am

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy has announced that if Pakistan wins the T20 World Cup, the Pakistani cricket team will be royal guests for Hajj next year.

The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy, has released a special video message for the Pakistan cricket team.

In his video message, the Saudi Ambassador expressed good wishes for the Pakistan cricket team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which is being held in the USA and the Caribbean.

The Saudi Ambassador said, “My message to the Pakistani cricket team, is that if God willing, they win the tournament then the Pakistani nation will certainly celebrate with full zeal.”

Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy also said that he prays for the prosperity and development of Pakistan. He further added that if the Pakistan team wins the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, they will be royal guests for Hajj next year.

It should be noted that after losing the T20 series to England by 2-0, the Pakistani team reached Dallas on Friday from London, where they will start their practice sessions today ahead of their first T20 World Cup match.

The Pakistan cricket team will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 6 in Dallas against the co-hosts USA. After that, they will play matches against India, Canada, and Ireland on June 9, 11, and 16, respectively. The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super 8s stage in the West Indies.

