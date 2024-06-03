Pakistan’s Mystery Spinner Signs For Major League Cricket Franchise

San Francisco Unicorns have made a significant acquisition ahead of the USA-based Major League Cricket’s (MCL) second season by signing Pakistan’s rising star Abrar Ahmed.

The 25-year-old Pakistani spinner has been making headlines with his outstanding performances in international cricket, particularly in the Test format, where he has claimed 17 wickets in just four appearances.

ALSO READ Saudi Ambassador Promises Special Gift if Pakistan Wins T20 World Cup

The leg-spinner’s rise began in Test cricket, where his ability to spin the ball and trouble top-order batters caught the attention of selectors. His consistent wicket-taking ability earned him a spot in Pakistan’s national T20 World Cup squad.

https://x.com/SFOUnicorns/status/1796590131807449517?t=OUrXFwtIP8YV3m9JpVaOBw&s=19

In addition to his international impact as a spinner, Abrar showcased his skills in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), representing the Quetta Gladiators. He notched up 16 wickets in 10 innings, solidifying his reputation as a reliable spinner in the T20 format as he finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

The San Francisco Unicorns, one of the eight franchises in MCL, recognized Abrar’s potential and moved quickly to secure his services. As the MCL prepares for its second season, the addition of a player of Abrar’s caliber is a significant boost for the USA-based franchise.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Team Arrives In Dallas For Their Opening Game At The T20 World Cup

With the second edition of the MCL season kicking off in mid-July 2024, Pakistani cricket fans around the world can look forward to seeing Abrar in action for the San Francisco Unicorns.

Check out the latest updates regarding T20 World Cup 2024 here!