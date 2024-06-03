Case Filed Against Salon Owner Secretly Filming Women in Lahore

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 5:18 pm

On Monday, police in Lahore filed a case against the owner and staff of a beauty parlor in Faisal Town for secretly recording female customers.

According to details, the case was lodged against the owner of a Lahore beauty parlor, Aroosa, along with employees Kinza, Sana, and Mubashira, based on a complaint from a female customer who was unknowingly filmed. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second case of secretly filming a woman in less than 48 hours that has been reported from Lahore. Earlier on Sunday, hidden cameras were discovered installed in a private girls’ hostel in Lahore’s Johar Town area.

A case was filed against the hostel owner, his wife, and seven other suspects after a student’s uncle complained.

Moreover, over 40 students residing in the hostel have provided statements to the investigative team, verifying the presence of hidden cameras in the washroom.

