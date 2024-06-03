Case Filed Against Salon Owner Secretly Filming Women in Lahore

On Monday, police in Lahore filed a case against the owner and staff of a beauty parlor in Faisal Town for secretly recording female customers.

According to details, the case was lodged against the owner of a Lahore beauty parlor, Aroosa, along with employees Kinza, Sana, and Mubashira, based on a complaint from a female customer who was unknowingly filmed. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second case of secretly filming a woman in less than 48 hours that has been reported from Lahore. Earlier on Sunday, hidden cameras were discovered installed in a private girls’ hostel in Lahore’s Johar Town area.

A case was filed against the hostel owner, his wife, and seven other suspects after a student’s uncle complained.

ALSO READ Kolkata Knight Riders Owner Shahrukh Khan in Talks to Takeover Indian Football Club

Moreover, over 40 students residing in the hostel have provided statements to the investigative team, verifying the presence of hidden cameras in the washroom.