PIA Privatization: Six Parties Now Left in Race to Bid for National Carrier

The Privatization Commission Board has prequalified six interested parties for divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

The meeting of the board was held on Monday under the Chairmanship of Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan to review the recommendations of the pre-qualification committee in light of the results of the scrutiny/evaluation of Statement of Qualifications (SOQs) submitted by eight Interested parties for divestment of PIACL.

The Board, after detailed deliberations and keeping in view the criteria including technical, financial, and documentary requirements stipulated in the request for statement of qualification (RSoQ), decided to pre-qualify six interested parties.

The parties include (1) Fly Jinnah Limited, (2) Air Blue Limited, (3) Arif Habib Corporation Limited, (4) Consortium Led by Y.B. Holdings (Private) Limited (Consortium members comprises Pioneer Cement Limited, Artistic Milliners Limited, ANS Capital Private Limited, Metro Ventures Private Limited), (5) Consortium Led by Pak Ethanol (Consortium members comprises AirSial Limited, Serene Airlines Private Limited, Liberty Daharki Power Limited), and (6) Consortium Led by Blue World City (Consortium members comprises Blue World Aviation, IRIS Communication Limited).

RSOQ provides that consortium members (not lead) can be added/replaced, with the permission of the Privatization Commission, 15 days prior to the bid submission date provided that the proposed new member of the consortium and the consortium meet the requirements of RSOQ. The pre-qualified interested parties will be invited to the next stage of the bidding process to start buy-side due diligence.

Earlier, in response to the Invitation of Expression of Interest (EoI), for divestment of PIACL, published an advertisement in leading national and international newspapers on 2nd & 3rd April 2024, the Privatization Commission received Statement of Qualifications from eight interested parties by the last date.

