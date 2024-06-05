How Will Pakistan Line-up Against Giants Saudi Arabia [Opposition Analysis]

Pakistan will take on the mighty Saudi Arabia tomorrow which will be led by Roberto Mancini, the man who has 2021 Euro and 2012 Premier League titles to his name.

Saudi Arabia mostly plays with a 3-1-4-2 formation where they try to suffocate the defence line with a front six most of the time. They tried the same mantra during both of their legs against Tajikistan and also against Pakistan when the two sides met in November.

Saudi Arabia tries to stretch the play with their wingbacks such as Saud Abdul Hamid and Nasser Al Dawsari most of the time along with Salem Al Dawsari and Mohammed Kano in the half-spaces.

Roberto Mancini’s men made 570 passes in the match against the Shaheens where the Green Falcons attempted 41 long-balls in the match out of which 20 were completed.

When it comes to attacking zones by Saudi Arabia they try to utilize the flanks and try to attack from the wider spaces of the pitch. The graphic below clearly shows that they attack 39% of the time from the right flank while they exploit the left-hand side 35% of the time.

The Green Falcons attempted 20 crosses against Pakistan while they attempted 16 crosses in their latest match against Tajikistan where they drew the match by 1-1.

Mancini’s men control possession in the middle of the pitch most of the time and in the last match against Pakistan at home they stifled the defense of Pakistan with 49% concentration in the middle of the thirds in terms of possession.

The Italian manager’s main philosophy is to suffocate the midfield with five men while creating overloads at the flanks with quick “pass and move” with pacey wingers. Saudi Arabia has different ways to unlock rigid defences and they often play the ball over the top of the defence between the centre-back and full-back with precision.

Pakistan team will need to defend in a 4-4-2 with a rigid backline of Rao Umer Hayat, Abdullah Iqbal, Saddam Junior, and Mohammad Fazal protected by Rahis Nabi and Ali Uzair Gujjar who is likely to feature in the absence of Alamgir.

On the other hand, Shayek Dost will protect Mohammad Fazal on the left flank while Otis Khan or Moin Ahmed Junior might start on the right to help out Rao on the right flank.

Fareed Ullah can play in a false nine/defensive striker role who knows how to shadow press while the main striker can be Mckeal Abdullah or Imran Kayani who are both capable of pressing from the front as a focal point or striker.

Stephen Constantine can play any player in the deep end considering his track record in the past and he might gamble on another youngster this time around as well let us know if you’re playing XI.

Pakistan will take on Saudi Arabia in their last home game of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Jinnah Stadium at 8.30 pm PST tomorrow.

Here’s Pakistan’s expected line-up