Qatar Wants Skilled Workers From Punjab

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 5, 2024 | 2:06 pm

During a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Ambassador of Qatar, Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater, expressed interest in increasing the recruitment of skilled labor from Punjab. 

Former PM and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was also present during the meeting. During the discussion, the Qatari official praised Pakistan’s skilled workforce.

He also informed Maryam Nawaz about his country’s interest in increasing recruitment from Punjab. Both the sides emphasized the significance of strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

Furthermore, CM Maryam apprised Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater regarding the province’s business-friendly environment and invited Qatari businesspeople to invest in the province.

“We want to promote economic relations between Punjab and Qatar,” CM Punjab stated. The meeting also included discussions on collaboration in various sectors, including infrastructure development, to enhance Punjab’s growth and development.

Later, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting to assess the progress of road construction, expansion, and rehabilitation projects across the province. The chief minister stressed the importance of meeting deadlines for road projects across Punjab.

Furthermore, she also launched the registration process for the issuance of Kisan Cards. Through this initiative, farmers will have access to agricultural loans totaling Rs300 billion on an annual basis.

