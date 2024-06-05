Summer Vacations for School and Colleges Announced in Islamabad

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 5, 2024 | 6:37 pm

The Federal Directorate of Education has announced summer vacations for all educational institutions within the Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the announcement, summer vacations for all educational institutions within the Islamabad Capital Territory will begin on June 10 and last until July 31.

However, students enrolled in undergraduate classes (BS/ADP programs) will continue their studies as per the established semester calendar.

Educational institutions will use the summer break to enhance their infrastructure and operational efficiency through activities such as physical stock verification, and repairing and maintaining furniture, buildings, and playgrounds.

Furthermore, in-house continuing professional development sessions will be conducted in the last week of July.

The FDE aims to empower teaching staff with updated skills and methodologies through CPD sessions. To facilitate these efforts, educational institution heads have been assigned the responsibility of actively involving teachers and utilizing their expertise to efficiently accomplish assigned tasks.

The regulator for Islamabad’s government schools and colleges also stated that teachers would take part in training sessions, the schedule of which would be communicated to them later

Arsalan Khattak

