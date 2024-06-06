News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Chief Minister KP Launches New Feeder Route for BRT Buses

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 6, 2024 | 6:17 pm

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur officially launched the new feeder route DR-14 of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System during a ceremony at Central Park Regi Model Town on Wednesday.

The new route will connect Board Bazaar with DHA via Regi Model Town along Nasirbagh Road. This expansion brings the total number of Zu Peshawar routes to 16, meeting long-standing public demand.

This route will feature 16 stops, including key points from Islamia College to DHA. CM Gandapur stated that Zu Peshawar accommodates about 350,000 passengers daily.

“The Zu Peshawar network is a testament to the commitment of the government and stakeholders to meet the growing transportation needs of Peshawar residents,” he added.

A spokesperson for TransPeshawar stated that the new route would serve residents of Regi Model Town, DHA, Askari, and Police Colony, in addition to students from Islamia College and the University of Peshawar.

Plans are underway to launch an additional route from Pishtakhara to Peshawar Saddar, benefiting residents along Bara Road from Peshawar Saddar to Pishtakhara.

>