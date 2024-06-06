Rangers, FC, Coast Guards, and GB Scouts to Get Same Salary as Pakistan Army

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 6, 2024 | 3:43 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a proposal from Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi to align the salaries of civil armed forces with those of the Pakistan Army.

The federal government has decided to raise the salaries of officers and personnel in the Rangers, FC, Coast Guards, and GB Scouts to be on par with those of the Pakistan Army.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the summary.

Following the approval, the salaries of civil armed forces will increase by 55.76 percent. The maximum salary hike for civil armed forces personnel will be Rs. 31,810.

The salary increase will benefit officers and jawans of the Punjab Rangers, Sindh Rangers, FC North and South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FC North and South Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guards, GB Scouts, and Frontier Constabulary.

