Pakistani Professional Wrestler Ather Zahid Wins The Fight Or Die Championship Title

Ather Zahid won the Fight Or Die Championship with his finisher move, The Desert Slam, at the WrestleMax 3 event held last month on May 4th, 2024 at Kashmir Park in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. Following this victory, he has earned a place in the upcoming tournament in Nepal, where he will face an Indian wrestler later this year.

Since winning the championship, Ather has become a media sensation, appearing on radio shows and multiple morning shows for interviews. His charismatic presence and compelling story have captivated audiences, establishing him as the next breakout superstar in professional wrestling.

Ather, a 28-year-old trailblazer, is the first-ever Saudi-born Pakistani professional wrestler. Born in Al Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, he honed his skills under the mentorship of former WWE superstar Kalisto. His journey from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan and into the world of professional wrestling is a testament to his dedication and passion for the sport.

Securing the Fight Or Die Championship is a landmark achievement for Ather, marking a significant milestone for both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. This victory cements his place in history as the first Saudi-born Pakistani to claim this esteemed title, a momentous accomplishment that has garnered admiration and pride from fans in both countries.

Debuting professionally in 2018, Ather quickly became known for his commanding presence and exceptional physical abilities. Standing at 6’5″, his towering stature adds to his formidable reputation in the ring. His remarkable skills and thrilling performances have rapidly propelled him through the ranks of the wrestling world. Each match showcases his flair and magnetism, solidifying his status as a rising star in the realm of professional wrestling.

As the first Saudi-born Pakistani wrestler, Ather is a trailblazer and an inspiration to many aspiring young wrestlers. He embodies the idea that unwavering determination and dedication can overcome any obstacle, regardless of one’s background or the challenges faced. His success story encourages countless youths to pursue their dreams in professional wrestling, illustrating that relentless perseverance can lead to extraordinary achievements.

Ather Zahid’s journey stands as an inspiring testament to the power of hard work and dedication, demonstrating that one can attain greatness and make a lasting impact in the world of professional wrestling.