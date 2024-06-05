Security Guard Kills TikToker Over Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Clash

In a shocking incident, a security guard shot and killed a TikToker in Karachi’s Buffer Zone area where the victim, Saad Ahmed, 24, was filming a TikTok video near Sereena Mobile Mall when he approached Ahmed Gul, a 35-year-old security guard, and asked him about the recent India-Pakistan cricket match.

ALSO READ Imad Wasim Ruled Out Of First T20 World Cup Game Against USA

The Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match is just around the corner and fans of both countries across the globe are going through the cricket fever that mega-event proliferates upon its arrival every two years.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, the incident occurred within the limits of the Taimooria Police Station.

Initial investigations revealed that Gul, who works for a private company as a security guard, felt provoked by Ahmed’s gestures during the recording. In a sudden reaction, Gul opened fire, fatally injuring the TikToker.

According to the police, the guard is an employee of a private security company whose ‘222’ was seized and the authorities have arrested the security guard and seized the weapon used in the shooting. The SSP confirmed that further investigation is ongoing to uncover more details surrounding the incident

ALSO READ Imad Wasim Ruled Out Of First T20 World Cup Game Against USA

This tragic event highlights the volatile atmosphere surrounding discussions of the highly charged India-Pakistan cricket rivalry and the growing concerns over public safety in social media interactions.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!