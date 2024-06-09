Pakistan’s Likely XI vs India in 2024 T20 World Cup

Babar Azam’s Men in Green will take on arch-rivals India at the Grand Prairie Stadium in New York in their second match of the T20 World Cup campaign in their Group A tie.

Pakistan lost to the co-hosts USA in the Super Over at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas while Rohit Sharma’s men defeated Ireland by 8 wickets in New York.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam are both expected to open the innings while Usman Khan might play at one-down alongside Fakhar Zaman at no.4.

The middle order will feature players like Shadab Khan who is going through a good run of form with the bat and he will be supported by the likes of all-rounder Imad Wasim, and pinch-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed.

Wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan is expected to be dropped from the squad following his poor run of form and fitness issues Pakistan can go with four seamers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Amir while two specialist spinners Shadab Khan, and Imad Wasim might come into play during the middle overs.

The match between the two sides will kickstart at 7.30 pm PST.

Expected Playing XI

Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Usman Khan Fakhar Zaman Iftikhar Ahmed Imad Wasim Shadab Khan Shaheen Afridi Naseem Shah Mohammad Amir Haris Rauf

