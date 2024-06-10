2024 T20 World Cup Points Table After Bangladesh Vs. South Africa Nail-Biter

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York, a surprising decision by their captain Aiden Markram on a difficult pitch.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib dismantled the top-order of the Proteas finishing up with figures of 3-18 in his 4 overs with Taskin Ahmed bowling brilliantly with his supreme pace at the other end in tandem. He picked up 2 wickets for 19 runs as well at the end of his spell.

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen notched up a 79-run partnership in the first innings to post a total of 113 for 6. Klaasen scored 46 runs off 44 balls with David Miller anchoring the innings at the other end with his crucial contribution of 29 runs.

Bangladesh were reduced to 50-4 in 9.5 overs with Najmul Hossain Shanto the only player to scrap past double figures as he scored 14 runs.

Keshav Maharaj was the best bowler for the Proteas picking up 3 wickets for 27 runs in his 4 overs. He also defended 11 runs in the last over to help South Africa achieve victory.

Towhid Hridoy played a masterful innings of 31 runs off 30 balls while Mahmudullah kept on rotating the strike, accumulating a 44-run partnership with his Hridoy.

Hridoy scored 37 runs off 34 balls on an extremely tricky pitch in a run-chase but faltered at the hands of Rabada in the 18th over of the match.

South Africa won by 4 runs against a side that has never defeated them in a T20I match.

