FIA Seizes Massive Thousands of Liters of Iranian Diesel in Lahore

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 10, 2024 | 1:01 pm

Acting on the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Smuggling Unit conducted a major operation in Lahore, recovering a substantial cache of smuggled Iranian diesel.

During the raid, the FIA’s Anti-Smuggling Unit confiscated 43,000 liters of Iranian diesel from a warehouse, which has since been sealed. The operation was carried out with the assistance of Customs officials.

A spokesperson for the FIA Anti-Smuggling Unit confirmed that a sample of the seized diesel has been sent to a laboratory for forensic analysis, with further action to be taken based on the report’s findings.

This recent operation follows a similar crackdown in April on smuggling activities. Law enforcement authorities at Hub River Road in Karachi seized a large quantity of smuggled goods, including Iranian diesel, worth millions.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Asad Raza stated that five individuals were arrested due to the illicit trade. The smuggled goods, hidden within two buses and an oil tanker, included items such as cigarettes, cloth, copper, juice, and dry milk.

Arsalan Khattak

