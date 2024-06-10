Pakistan’s Qualification Scenarios for 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8s

Pakistan’s heart-wrenching loss by 6 runs against India on Sunday has put their qualification chances for the Super 8s in jeopardy, however, there is still a glimmer of hope for Babar Azam’s men.

Like all the previous World Cups in recent history, Pakistan needs a miracle to qualify for the next round as the Men in Green have faltered in the first two matches considering they have zero points after two matches.

Losing to T20 World Cup debutants in the Super Over and arch-rivals India in a closely contested affair means that Pakistan has to win their next two fixtures against Canada and Ireland.

India has to defeat the USA and Canada at all costs for Pakistan to survive. The match against Ireland and hosts the USA will be the most crucial one as that will be the game that can either shift the pendulum in Pakistan’s favour or knock them out once and for all in the tournament.

Ireland recently lost to India and another World Cup debutant Canada which means that Paul Stirling’s men are currently in a poor run of form.

Pakistan’s run rate will be crucial in this race for the Super 8s as their rivals for the second place USA has a run rate of 0.626 while Babar Azam’s men have a poor run rate of -0.150.

The universe will have to conspire and “The Qudrat Ka Nizaam” will have to come into effect once again for the unpredictable Pakistan to qualify.

June 11: Canada vs Pakistan: Pakistan has to win this match at all costs.

Canada vs Pakistan: Pakistan has to win this match at all costs. June 12: USA vs India: A win for India is necessary in this match.

USA vs India: A win for India is necessary in this match. June 14: USA vs Ireland: Ireland must beat the USA at all costs.

USA vs Ireland: Ireland must beat the USA at all costs. June 15: Canada vs India: Another win for India is required.

Canada vs India: Another win for India is required. June 16: Ireland vs Pakistan: Pakistan must win this match by a good margin for a healthy run rate.

