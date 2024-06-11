Animal Prices Drop in Karachi’s Cattle Market

As Eid-ul-Adha approaches, the cattle market at Karachi’s Northern Bypass is witnessing a significant uptick in activity.

Buyers have noted a decrease in prices as sacrificial animals now cost about five percent less than in the initial days.

According to a report, over 80,000 animals have been sold so far. The market is located at Taiser Town Northern Bypass and has been operational since May 10, 2024.

Among the visitors was a tourist family from Poland. They expressed surprise at the market’s scale and variety.

Authorities have pledged to provide ample facilities for buyers and traders. These include food courts, ATMs, and designated parking areas. Security measures are being tightened with the establishment of police pickets.

Last year, the Karachi Northern Bypass cattle market generated Rs8 billion in business during the Eid-ul-Azha season.

The market was previously located in the Sohrab Goth area but it has now been established at the northern bypass in District West. In 2023, the market saw around 700,000 sacrificial animals. 600,000 of these were sold, marking a record-breaking year.