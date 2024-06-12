Pakistan’s star fast-bowler Naseem Shah expressed concerns about the severe weather conditions in Florida, warning that the upcoming match between Pakistan and Ireland on June 16 might be at risk of being washed out.

Naseem Shah shared his Instagram story that showcased, heavy storms and continuous rain that have been battering the hotel that is near the Lauderhill venue in Florida and potentially impacting Pakistan’s crucial World Cup fixture.

ALSO READ Case Filed Against Pakistan Team for Horrible Performance in 2024 T20 World Cup

The stakes are particularly high for Pakistan as any interruption or abandonment of the match due to rain could result in their elimination from the World Cup. Babar Azam’s team faces a do-or-die situation, needing a clear result to secure their place in the tournament’s Super 8s stages.

In addition to this, the USA vs Ireland match, scheduled for June 14, is also set to take place in Florida, raising further concerns about the venue’s suitability given the current weather forecast.

If the hosts beat Ireland in that game or if rain forces the game to No-result then Pakistan’s arduous journey in the T20 World Cup will be over once and for all.

Naseem Shah’s social media post has created more tension for Pakistani fans. The fate of Babar Azam’s men is now dependent on the weather.

ALSO READ West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free West Indies vs New Zealand on TV and Online in Pakistan

Fans are eagerly awaiting official updates from the tournament organizers on the weather, hoping for a positive outcome that allows Pakistan to play their last game.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!