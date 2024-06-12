PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Naseem Shah Shares Picture Of Storms in Florida Ahead Of Pakistan Vs Ireland Match In 2024 T20 World Cup

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 10:16 pm

Pakistan’s star fast-bowler Naseem Shah expressed concerns about the severe weather conditions in Florida, warning that the upcoming match between Pakistan and Ireland on June 16 might be at risk of being washed out.

Naseem Shah shared his Instagram story that showcased, heavy storms and continuous rain that have been battering the hotel that is near the Lauderhill venue in Florida and potentially impacting Pakistan’s crucial World Cup fixture.

The stakes are particularly high for Pakistan as any interruption or abandonment of the match due to rain could result in their elimination from the World Cup. Babar Azam’s team faces a do-or-die situation, needing a clear result to secure their place in the tournament’s Super 8s stages.

In addition to this, the USA vs Ireland match, scheduled for June 14, is also set to take place in Florida, raising further concerns about the venue’s suitability given the current weather forecast.

If the hosts beat Ireland in that game or if rain forces the game to No-result then Pakistan’s arduous journey in the T20 World Cup will be over once and for all.

Naseem Shah’s social media post has created more tension for Pakistani fans. The fate of Babar Azam’s men is now dependent on the weather.

Fans are eagerly awaiting official updates from the tournament organizers on the weather, hoping for a positive outcome that allows Pakistan to play their last game.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

