Salman Butt Reveals Why Iftikhar Ahmed Has Failed To Perform For Pakistan In 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Pakistani skipper Salman Butt identified the issues that have affected Iftikhar Ahmed’s batting performance. Butt pointed out that Ahmed’s fitness and reflexes might be key factors in his inability to score big runs as a pinch hitter for the Pakistan team.

“Iftikhar, I don’t know, maybe there is something to do with the reflexes because, at his age, you have to be super fit or otherwise your movements, get slow. He is not a very young chap, he is quite an experienced player,” Butt remarked.

Butt noted that Iftikhar’s long domestic career is coming towards an end with his reflexes deteriorating after every passing day, “He has been playing cricket for a long time, he has played domestic for so long. He made his debut for Pakistan in 2016 and it is 2024 now. So maybe his fitness and time, as he has spent a lot of time playing cricket, things have gone slower for him and there are minimal options.”

Butt explained that Ahmed’s transition from a middle-order batter to a pinch hitter has not been seamless. “He was a proper batsman who used to play at middle-order but now he comes to bat when there are just three to four overs left and he only has one movement, he goes deep into the crease and wants to hit every shot on the leg side or maybe straight.”

Furthermore, Butt criticized Iftikhar’s limited shot selection, which makes him predictable. “His arc towards the off stump is minimal and I think the teams have picked that. The way he stands, his options are already limited, and as soon as he does his initial movements, as a bowler you’d know where you have to bowl him.”

The former skipper’s comments point out the challenges faced by Iftikhar Ahmed as he struggles to adapt his game to the high-pressure role of a pinch hitter, raising questions about his future in the national team.

