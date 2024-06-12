Pakistan Set To Launch A ‘PSL-Like’ Volleyball League This Year

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is poised to make a palpable impact on national sports with the launch of a professional volleyball league. This league will be similar to the highly successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) in cricket.

The league is scheduled for September this year. The league aims to elevate the status of volleyball in Pakistan and attract a broader audience to the sport.

According to reports, the league will feature six teams, representing various regions of the country. Each team is set yo consist of a mix of local and foreign players. This will help in bringing a higher level of competition and excitement to the matches. The inclusion of foreign players is seen as a pivotal move to enhance the quality of play and draw more fans to the sport.

PVF is currently finalizing partnerships with sponsors and broadcasters to ensure the league’s success. The response from the corporate sector has been encouraging, with several companies showing interest in supporting the league.

Volleyball fans in Pakistan are eagerly anticipating what promises to be a groundbreaking event for the sport. The PVF’s initiative is expected to not only boost the popularity of the sport but also inspire a new generation of players.

Pakistan recently won the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) league. They also won the silver medal at the AVC Challenge Cup where they lost to Qatar 3-0 in the final of the tournament.