Here Are All The Free Games Coming to Epic Games Store in The Future

A third-party website called EpicDB, which monitors the Epic Games Store library, may have unintentionally revealed a large number of upcoming games, according to Wccftech.

EpicDB was taken down shortly after it published information collected from the Epic Games Store on Monday. However, users accessed and shared the list before the site went offline.

Screenshots posted on a ResetEra forum show games from major publishers like Bethesda, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, etc. While some titles like Turok are identifiable, others are listed under codenames like “Parkside” or “BioShock 4,” which have been rumored previously.

The leaked list also included titles with unknown codenames, sparking speculation among gamers. Some believe “Momo” might be a code for the long-rumored Final Fantasy 9 remake, while “Selma” could hint at a PC version of Red Dead Redemption 1. “Utah” has fans guessing about a possible PC release of The Last of Us Part 2, rumored to be nearing launch.

Epic Games has since patched its system to prevent websites like EpicDB from accessing unreleased game information. Brian Sharon, a spokesperson from Epic Games told The Verge:

We released an update tonight so third-party tools can’t surface any new unpublished product titles from the Epic Games Store catalog.

However, the leak revealed numerous titles under mysterious codenames, like Sega’s “CurlyWurly” and Bethesda’s “Brownie,” leaving online detectives with plenty of puzzles to solve.