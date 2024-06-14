Latest 2024 T20 World Cup Weather Update: USA Vs. Ireland Clash Likely To Be Called Off Despite No Rain

According to the latest weather update, in a highly anticipated clash at the 2024 T20 World Cup, the Pakistan team is now figuratively on a ventilator as persistent wet out-field can force the USA vs. Ireland encounter to be called off. The final inspection will take place at 9:30 pm PST.

However, the ICC has confirmed that the latest five-over game can be started by 11:16 pm PST.

Despite the fervent anticipation, the unforgiving weather had the final say, and both teams had to settle for sharing a point each, which meant that Pakistan was officially out of the tournament.

The match, which had garnered immense attention due to its significance in Pakistan’s qualification proved to be detrimental.

However, the weather update is not promising as the rain interruption meant that the game between the USA and Ireland might be called off without a ball being bowled at Lauderhill in Florida.

Pakistan’s match against Ireland will be a dead rubber if the match between the co-hosts and Ireland gets called off due to rain.

Babar Azam’s men lost to the USA in the Super Over while they were defeated by arch-rivals India at the Nassau Cricket Stadium by 6 runs in their second match of group A.

However, Pakistan defeated Canada by 7 wickets while chasing a target of 107 runs in 17.4 overs to register their first two points in the T20 World Cup. As things stand Pakistan is still on a ventilator.

