Pakistan can breathe a sigh of relief as weather conditions in Florida have improved ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup clash between Ireland and the USA, according to an update from journalist Faizan Lakhani.

Reporting from Lauderdale, Lakhani shared the positive news via Twitter, stating:

Good news from Lauderdale, Florida. The weather has improved, and the sun is out, scattered clouds, the chance of rain has minimized further, though the forecast is still there.

This update is particularly significant as the Group A matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 are set to be played in Florida. Among these critical fixtures is the USA’s match against Ireland and Pakistan’s must-win game against Ireland, both scheduled to take place at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

With India already securing its spot in the Super 8 round by topping Group A, the battle for the second qualifying spot is intensifying. Both the USA and Pakistan are vying for this position, with the upcoming matches being decisive.

Pakistan’s journey in the tournament has been tumultuous. After a shocking defeat to the USA and a loss to arch-rivals India, Pakistan managed to register their first win against Canada. For Pakistan to advance to the Super 8s, they need Ireland to defeat the USA and must secure a victory against Ireland themselves.

