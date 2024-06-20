Here’s Why Pakistan’s Bowling Let Them Down in 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s performance in the World Cup left many questioning where the fault lay. Was it the batting? The bowling? The fielding? You could make a case for all of these given Pakistan’s struggles during the World Cup.

However, one facet that often gets overlooked is the discipline in bowling. Pakistan topped the unwanted leaderboard for most wides bowled in the tournament, with 37 wides. This stands in stark contrast to Nepal, an associate nation, who conceded the least with just 8 wides. It’s a statistic that becomes even more worrying when considering the tight margins in some of Pakistan’s losses.

In the game against USA, where Pakistan was defending a mere 160, they conceded 11 wides during regular time, leading the match to a Super Over. In the Super Over, Pakistan conceded another 7 wides and ultimately lost the game by 5 runs—a game of fine margins indeed. Against India, Pakistan gave away 7 extras, including 5 wides, and lost the game by 6 runs.

This is not to overlook Pakistan’s poor performance in other departments, such as their sluggish batting, inconsistent bowling, and failure to close out games more efficiently. Misfields, overthrows, and dropped catches also plagued their fielding. However, the inability to maintain discipline with the ball played a significant part in their abysmal run in this year’s World Cup. By tightening their bowling discipline and minimising wides and no-balls, Pakistan could have potentially turned close encounters into victories.

More on this topic here:





