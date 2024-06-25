PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Afghanistan Creates History by Qualifying for T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 25, 2024 | 12:09 pm

Afghanistan emerged victorious against Bangladesh at the Amos Vale Stadium, winning by 8 wickets during the T20 World Cup following Rashid Khan’s bowling prowess.

Afghanistan, batting first, struggled to post a competitive score. Despite a resilient innings from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 43 runs off 55 balls, the team could only muster a total of 115-5 in their allotted overs.

The Afghan bowling attack proved too formidable, with their skipper Rashid Khan leading the charge. Khan delivered a stellar performance, claiming 4 wickets for just 23 runs. His spin bowling dismantled the Bangladesh batting line-up. Adding to Bangladesh’s woes, Naveen Ul Haq’s pace bowling was equally impressive, as he took 4 wickets for 26 runs.

Chasing a modest target of 116, Afghanistan’s batters took to the task with determination and skill. The opening partnership laid a solid foundation, and despite a few hiccups, Afghanistan reached the target with ease. The victory came with 8 wickets to spare, underscoring the team’s dominance in both bowling and batting.

This match followed an earlier Group 1 clash where India defeated Australia by 24 runs, thanks to a spectacular innings by Rohit Sharma. Sharma scored a blistering 92 runs off just 41 balls, setting a high bar for his teammates and securing India’s position in the tournament.

Afghanistan’s win against Bangladesh means that they qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in the history of the T20 World Cup under Rashid Khan’s stewardship.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

