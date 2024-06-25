Afghanistan Creates History by Qualifying for T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

Afghanistan emerged victorious against Bangladesh at the Amos Vale Stadium, winning by 8 wickets during the T20 World Cup following Rashid Khan’s bowling prowess.
Afghanistan, batting first, struggled to post a competitive score. Despite a resilient innings from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 43 runs off 55 balls, the team could only muster a total of 115-5 in their allotted overs.
The Afghan bowling attack proved too formidable, with their skipper Rashid Khan leading the charge. Khan delivered a stellar performance, claiming 4 wickets for just 23 runs. His spin bowling dismantled the Bangladesh batting line-up. Adding to Bangladesh’s woes, Naveen Ul Haq’s pace bowling was equally impressive, as he took 4 wickets for 26 runs.
Chasing a modest target of 116, Afghanistan’s batters took to the task with determination and skill. The opening partnership laid a solid foundation, and despite a few hiccups, Afghanistan reached the target with ease. The victory came with 8 wickets to spare, underscoring the team’s dominance in both bowling and batting.
This match followed an earlier Group 1 clash where India defeated Australia by 24 runs, thanks to a spectacular innings by Rohit Sharma. Sharma scored a blistering 92 runs off just 41 balls, setting a high bar for his teammates and securing India’s position in the tournament.
Afghanistan’s win against Bangladesh means that they qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in the history of the T20 World Cup under Rashid Khan’s stewardship.
