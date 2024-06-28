Former Indian Coach Slams Virat Kohli’s Batting Style In 2024 T20 World Cup

India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli continued to struggle with his form in this year’s T20 World Cup due to which he faced criticism from former head coach Ravi Shastri following his performance in the semi-final where he failed to score once again against England in Barbados.

Kohli, known for his dependable and high-pressure gameplay, struggled to find his rhythm, prompting Shastri to comment on his batting approach.

“This is not Virat Kohli’s game. He should play according to situations and play his natural game, then he can score quickly and catch up at the last. He is trying to manufacture shots. This is what you do when you are not in form,” Shastri remarked.

Kohli’s performance was particularly notable as it marked his first subpar showing in a T20 World Cup semi-final. Historically, Kohli has been a linchpin in such crucial matches. In 2014, he scored an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls against South Africa. In 2016, he continued his stellar form with an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls against the West Indies. More recently, he showcased his composure with a steady 50 off 40 balls against England in 2022.

Despite the criticism, Kohli’s legacy as a clutch performer remains intact, but his recent struggles highlight the challenges even the best players face. As India looks forward to future tournaments, the focus will be on how Kohli adapts his game to regain his form and continue to be a cornerstone of the team’s success.

