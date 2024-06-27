Afghanistan vs South Africa 2024 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free Aghanistan vs South Africa on TV and Online in Pakistan

Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, in just 20 years since their first international cricket match, they have achieved what many teams might take 50 years to do. Afghanistan has always had the raw talent. They’ve now joined it with elite skills and continue to upgrade them, thanks to global T20 exposure.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was sidelined from the tournament after playing one game, but Afghanistan, under Bravo’s tactical guidance, still had enough depth to roll over the opposition.

No attack has taken more wickets than Afghanistan’s 57 in this World Cup and their economy rate of 6.35 is second only to South Africa’s 6.10 among the Super-Eight teams.

Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have struck up four 50-plus partnerships while batting first, their stands while chasing are fantastic in the game.

However, Gurbaz had suffered a blow on his knee while keeping wicket in the first over of Afghanistan’s defense against Bangladesh and immediately left the field with Mohammad Ishaq stepping in as a substitute keeper.

Heinrich Klaasen, before the start of 2023, has struck at 182.12 against spin in T20 cricket. His strike rate is the best among batters who have played at least 40 innings against spin in T20 cricket during this period.

Though Reeza Hendricks is struggling for form at the top, South Africa has a dynamic middle order with all of Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, and Heinrich Klaasen. The Proteas also have a highly experienced finisher in David Miller who can kill the game.

Both teams will be tested and it remains to be seen who controls the nerves in this game and plays with temperament, as this game is not for chokers. In the semi-finals, every team needs leaders and nerves of steel.

