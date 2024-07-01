5Es Framework to Foster Economic Stability, Growth: Planning Minister

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal met with a delegation from Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm, to explore support for Pakistan’s private investment initiatives.

During the meeting, the minister elaborated on the 5Es Framework, a cornerstone of the National Economic Transformation Plan, aimed at fostering stability and laying the foundation for future growth in Pakistan. The framework focuses on exports, economic growth, energy, education, and equality.

He emphasized the need to enhance exports, increase per-animal yield in agriculture, develop promising industrial clusters, and address structural issues to achieve rapid economic growth. He also highlighted the importance of digital transformation, self-sufficiency in energy, and equitable development in the social sector.

Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm, has been engaged to support the ministry’s specific requirements in catalyzing private investment in Pakistan. The firm will work closely with the ministry and other stakeholders to identify areas of support and provide guidance on approvals and assignments.

The meeting aimed to leverage Kearney’s expertise to drive economic growth and stability in Pakistan. The planning minister emphasized the importance of collaboration and concerted efforts to achieve the country’s strategic goals.