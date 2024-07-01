Jahangir Tareen Congratulates PM for Presenting Pro-People Budget

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) founder and member of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) Jahangir Khan Tareen Monday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for presenting a pro-people budget.
According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Tareen, along with IPP leader Awn Chaudry, called on the premier today.
During the meeting, Tareen lauded the premier for presenting a pro-people and pro-investment budget despite the country’s tough economic situation.
He also congratulated the prime minister for putting the economy on the right track.
