P@SHA Urges Govt to Support Growth in IT Sector

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with the Executive Committee Members of P@SHA (Pakistan IT Industry Association) led by its chairman Muhammad Zohaib Khan.
The members highlighted the organization’s ongoing initiatives and the need for government support in promoting growth in the IT sector.
Aurangzeb acknowledged the significant contributions of P@SHA and assured the association of the government’s support. He reiterated the commitment of the government to provide a conducive environment for the IT industry, recognizing its potential to drive economic growth and innovation in Pakistan.
The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to continue working together to address the challenges and harness the opportunities for the IT sector.
