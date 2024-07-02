Former South African skipper Shaun Pollock has opened up on the boundary cushion controversy following Suryakumar Yadav’s breathtaking catch to dismiss South African batter David Miller in the T20 World Cup final.

The incident sparked debate among fans regarding the placement of the boundary cushion. Yadav grabbed the catch in the last over when David Miller was on strike and the Proteas needed 16 runs off 6 balls.

Pollock shared his thoughts on the catch on the boundary in the last over of the final, “The catch was fine. The cushion had moved, but that’s in the course of the game. It had nothing to do with Surya. He didn’t stand on the cushion. Brilliant bit of skill.”

The third umpire reviewed the play and ruled Miller out, a decision that swung the momentum decisively in India’s favor. Yadav caught the ball mere centimeters from the boundary line.

However, the boundary rope raised a lot of questions among the South African fans who felt that the rope had been pushed long before the game had started and that the distance between the ropes was uneven.

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament while becoming the third team to clinch the T20 World Cup title after West Indies and England.

Rohit Sharma’s men won their second T20 World Cup title after 17 years. Their last World Cup victory came under the stewardship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2007 when they defeated Pakistan in the final by 6 runs.