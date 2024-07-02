In the aftermath of Pakistan’s performance in the T20 World Cup, former captain Shahid Afridi has voiced concerns about Babar Azam’s leadership. Afridi pointed to deeper issues within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), emphasizing the need for fundamental changes at the grassroots level.

Afridi pointed out that the problem lies at the grassroots level, emphasizing why players learn everything when they become part of the Pakistan team setup. He said that the players should learn this at the U-19 level because the Pakistan team is a place for performance rather than learning basic things.

Afridi stressed the critical role of a leader in shaping the team’s morale and approach. “Look, the role of a leader is always very important. The body language of the leader becomes the body language of the team. The leader has to set an example,” he explained.

Drawing a comparison with Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Afridi highlighted the influence of a confident and aggressive leader on the team’s performance. “Take Rohit Sharma as an example. Now, look at his game and his style of playing; the lower-order batsmen who come in are all confident because the captain likes to play aggressive and attacking cricket. So, I always believe that the role of the captain is very important,” Afridi added.

Afridi also criticized the current structure of the PCB, arguing that the Chairman should have no role in appointing the captain and that the PCB’s patron-in-chief should not be the Prime Minister.

He said that the selection committee should make the decisions regarding the captain instead of the PCB Chairman, the Chairman’s job is only to work in policy to elevate the grass-roots level and organize series with other nations while strengthening the ties with other boards.