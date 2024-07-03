Disabled Man Decides to Sell Organs to Pay Electricity Bill

In a heart-wrenching plea, a disabled resident of Pindi Esa, near Jaranwala, has announced his intention to sell his eyes, heart, and kidneys to pay his electricity bill.

Yaseen, in a widely circulated video on social media, expressed his frustration at his inability to pay the bill despite living with a disability for five years.

His emotional appeal urged the government to intervene, demanding the provincial authorities fulfill its promise of free electricity to poor and needy families.

On the other hand, from July 1, NEPRA has implemented fixed charges for domestic consumers, exempting those using up to 200 units.

Users consuming 301 to 400 units will incur a Rs. 200 monthly charge, while those consuming 401 to 500 units will pay Rs. 400. The charge increases progressively to Rs. 1000 for users consuming over 700 units.

The purpose of increasing these fixed charges is to increase the revenue of the electricity distribution companies (Discos).